RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Back in the old west, saddling up and rounding up strays was just part of the job for deputies.

But those days are gone. Aren't they?

Hillsborough County sheriff's Cpl. Joey Kaleikini must've felt like he was in a time warp Thursday when he was sent to the Village of St. Charles subdivision to help round up some loose livestock.

Yep, 13 goats were out roaming the range ... well, the street anyway. So, Kaleikini saddled up his steed ... well, his cruiser, and helped corral the strays.

Giddyup!

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.