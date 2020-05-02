ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kansas City defensive Derrick Nnadi started off his post-Super Bowl victory season by warming hearts and paying for the adoption fees for 109 dogs waiting for forever homes at the KC Pet Project shelter.
News of the former Florida State star's charitable contribution spread quickly and eventually, caught the eye of TV personality Rachel Ray, who was so inspired by Nnadi, she's offering a year's supply of her dog food brand "Nutrish" to each family that adopts a pup.
KC Pet Project said on Twitter that there's still 40-50 dogs waiting to meet their new family at the shelter.
You can see all the adoptable dogs here.
