Diamondback rattlesnake hanging around playground captured

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine this, you're on a playground trying to have fun swinging on the swings and sliding down a slide when suddenly — you see a diamondback rattlesnake.

Hopefully, children at a playground in Manatee County won't have that scare thanks to a local law enforcement officer.

Sgt. Rob Hendrickson with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office is helping keep nightmares to a minimum after he captured a diamondback snake that was hanging out on a playground.

The little serpent was relocated to the Duette Preserve.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest venomous snake in North America, with some reaching eight feet in length and weighing up to 10 pounds, according to National Geographic.

"Sergeant, your bravery is appreciated!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Speaking of running into some animal friends, alligator mating season is upon us.

What does this mean? If you see a gator out and about, keep your distance!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says gator courtship begins now, in early April before mating starts in May and June. Gators become sexually mature when they reach seven feet in length, FWC says. But, females can reach sexual maturity at six feet.

On average, a female will deposit 32-46 eggs in late June or early July.

Incubation for those eggs can take approximately 63-68 days. Hatching then occurs from mid-August through early September.

Alligators are aggressive during this time of year, but don't worry. The reptiles rarely attack humans.

In general, alligators are not too keen on hanging out around people. They will actually try to avoid you entirely unless they’re hungry and have been fed by humans before.