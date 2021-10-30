Disabled veteran's emotional support dog goes missing near home

The couple is offering a $3,000 reward to whoever helps bring Tommy home — no questions asked.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Robert and Kim Hilliker have been searching for their white Pomeranian named Tommy for four months.

Tommy is an emotional support dog for Robert Hilliker who is a disabled veteran, a news release explains. Since the dog went missing, the man has been admitted to the hospital two times and continues to struggle with his health.

The family says they believe Tommy was picked up three blocks from their home after he got out of the yard on June 22.

The couple hired a private investigator, posted on different social media sites and even went door-to-door in their neighborhood searching for answers. The family has explained in social media posts Tommy requires medication twice a day for a medical condition.

Kim Hilliker says she received a call on July 4 asking what Tommy's illness was and if he could survive without his medication. The caller hung up after she didn't answer the questions.

The day after, she reportedly received "threatening" calls from people they say are related to the caller.

Robert and Kim Hilliker are asking for the community's support in bringing their dog home. They are offering a $3,000 reward to whoever helps bring Tommy home — no questions asked, the release says.