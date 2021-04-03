Discovery Cove welcomes two Asian small-clawed otter kits

Meet Binx and Emmie, the habitat's newest additions.

ORLANDO, Fla — Two baby Asian small-clawed otter kits are ready to splash around in their new home at Discovery Cove in Orlando.

The Central Florida theme park welcomed the new additions to its family on Oct. 13, 2020, and after hitting all their milestones, the duo was just introduced to the main otter habitat.

"Cuteness Alert! We are excited to announce the birth of two otter kits," Discovery Cove wrote in a Facebook post.

Emmie and Binx will be closely monitored by the veterinarian staff all the way through adulthood.

“These births are very significant and exciting because they contribute to our population and the species survival plan for Asian small-clawed otters," Dr. Dana Lindemann, senior veterinarian at Discovery Cove said.

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the species conservation status is considered vulnerable.

Their biggest threat is said to be the destruction of habitats due to development and a change in land-use patterns. The institute adds that pollution has caused a serious reduction in the otter's prey pool.

While it is not known how man Asian small-clawed otters exist in the wild, a Species Survival Plan program was introduced in 1981.

You can catch the kits playing around with each "otter" in the video below.