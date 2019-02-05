ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's Animal Kingdom has announced the arrival of a brand new baby gorilla.

Grace, a baby western lowland gorilla, was welcomed by staff Wednesday morning, according to the Disney blog.

She's bonding with her mom, Kashata and the rest of her "family troop" at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail. The staff says both mom and baby are doing well. Disney guests will be able to try to sneak a peek at Grace and her mom at the trail.

The staff used a special "enrichment tactic" to reveal the baby's gender. A photo shows it involved a box with wrapping paper.

Kashata was bred with Gino, Grace's dad, through the Species Survival Plan to ensure the "responsible breeding" of critically endangered species like the western lowland gorillas.

Grace was named after the GRACE gorilla sanctuary which helps orphaned gorillas affected by poaching in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Click here for more information on the gorillas or other Disney animals.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.