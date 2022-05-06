The Mohave County Sheriff's Office helped guide the distressed horse back to shore.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A distressed horse was rescued Thursday from Lake Havasu after law enforcement used their boat to guide the animal back to shore in Castle Rock Bay.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the horse ran out into the lake after getting spooked and its owners couldn't coax the horse out of the water.

After treading in the lake for over an hour, the horse was struggling to stay above water and was still hundreds of yards from shore.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and used their patrol boat to wrangle the horse and bring it back to shore. MCSO said the horse was incredibly exhausted but appeared uninjured.

