PALM BEACH, Fla. — A diver had a close encounter with one of the ocean’s largest predators off the coast of Florida.

Jim Cocci was diving near Mar-a-Lago when his friends got notified there was a great white shark near The Breakers, according to WPEC-TV.

That’s when the group went to check it out.

Cocci told WPEC, about 20 minutes into the dive, a marine biologist in the group yelled he spotted the shark.

Cocci said the shark was about the size of a boxcar—15-20 feet long, according to WPEC.

Cocci has been diving for 53 years and told WESH he has never seen a shark like this before.

