PALM BEACH, Fla. — A diver had a close encounter with one of the ocean’s largest predators off the coast of Florida.
Jim Cocci was diving near Mar-a-Lago when his friends got notified there was a great white shark near The Breakers, according to WPEC-TV.
That’s when the group went to check it out.
Cocci told WPEC, about 20 minutes into the dive, a marine biologist in the group yelled he spotted the shark.
Cocci said the shark was about the size of a boxcar—15-20 feet long, according to WPEC.
Cocci has been diving for 53 years and told WESH he has never seen a shark like this before.
RELATED: 1-ton great white shark pings off Florida coast
RELATED: 1,400 pounds of shark fins seized at Miami port
What other people are reading right now:
- No gun found after deputies respond to reports of shots fired at middle school
- One dolphin shot, another stabbed. Wildlife officers are searching for a killer
- Is President Trump going to the Dayton 500?
- Search for baby Andrew, the infant sought amid an Amber Alert, winds down
- New dinosaur found in Canada nicknamed 'Reaper of Death'
- Police: Dad lied about stranger kidnapping 3-year-old because dispatcher wouldn't listen
- Ex-St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child porn
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter