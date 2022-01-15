Dog gets adopted after more than 7 months at Orange County shelter

According to the shelter, Rascal's new owner said he was in need of

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations, Rascal!

For more than seven months, Orange County Animal Services says Rascal sat inside a kennel watching other dogs get adopted. Day after day, people passed on the "notoriously stubborn" eight-year-old.

"The sad part was, under all that rough exterior lay an incredibly sweet and gentle heart," OCAS wrote in a Facebook post.

Because of his long tenure, the shelter says Rascal was featured heavily on news and social media. That caught the attention of a person named Siike.

According to OCSA, Siike reached out to the shelter after seeing one of his many videos. Siike said he was recovering from losing his own dog and was "in need of another dog to rescue me."

OCSA says when Rascal and Siike met, the bond was immediate. He was adopted right then and there.