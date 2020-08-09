Firefighters help rescue dog after escape plan goes wrong

BATON ROUGE, La. — A dog in Louisiana had to get some help from the local fire department after the fence it was trying to escape under caused it some trouble.
The St. George Fire Department found the dog half stuck under a fence as it was trying to make a get-away from its yard.
The fire department said it took four men and a drill to pull off the rescue, including one man who sat with the scared pup while they worked on getting it out.
Firefighters said they were able to get the dog free from the fence and reunite it with its family and neighborhood friends.
The fire department shared photos from the accident on its Facebook page.
Paw Leaks, a dog training website shared five ways to help stop your dog from digging under the fence.
- Get a sandbox for them to dig in instead
- Bury chicken wire
- Landscape where the digging problems are happening
- Add a fence under the fence
- Supervise your four-legged friend
You can find more details from their article here.
