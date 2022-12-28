Shelters on watch for dog illnesses, especially as people and animals travel

Experts say vaccination is key at keeping your pet healthy.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Flu season is at its peak, and humans aren’t the only ones dealing with coughing and sneezing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, canine influenza viruses originated in horses and then spread to dogs. The CDC says it has been detected in dogs across much of the United States.

Here locally, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay say they aren’t dealing with cases inside their shelter right now, but of course, they are always on the lookout to make sure their animals stay healthy.

In recent months, shelters in Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas counties had to temporarily suspend operations given a spike in sickness.

Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says if you are worried about your pup getting the flu, their vets recommend getting your dogs vaccinated.

“Especially if your dog Is around a lot of other dogs maybe in like a kennel situation or daycare situation,” she explained.

Veterinary Emergency Group says the holiday season is an easy time for the illness to spread.

"Canine influenza or the doggy flu is more prevalent in other areas like North Carolina but with traveling and people taking their pets with them, there is the potential for it to come here," Medical Director Holly Dutton said.

Dutton says pet owners can keep an eye out for some specific symptoms especially after traveling.

“Runny nose, it's going to be thick discharge coming from the nose, really tired, coughing, a long persistent cough is one of the most consistent signs you’re going to see,” Dutton said.