FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A pit bull/lab mix is recovering after being found shot in the face in a yard in Fruitland Park.

The dog, now named Chance by the Lake County Animal Shelter, has been recovering there since Monday.

Chance was found covered in blood and was taken into an emergency clinic where veterinarians found a gunshot wound on his face, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

The shelter posted to Facebook saying Chance will be up for adoption Sunday.

Shelter staff said Chance was in good spirits and said his recovery was remarkable.

Anyone with information about Chance is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.

Another dog in Manatee County was found shot in the face earlier this month.

