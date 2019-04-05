WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — WARNING: This story may have elements some may consider graphic in nature.

The owner of a veterinary clinic helped save the life of a dog that was being dragged behind a truck, and now they're hoping to find the person who was driving the truck.

Jan Johnson of Nature Coast Animal Wellness & Surgical Center of Weeki Wachee saw the pit bull was being dragged behind a truck on Northcliffe Boulevard on Friday.

Johnson was able to get the dog, which is being treated at the center. The animal appears to be about 3 years old and appeared to have no broken bones. He will be monitored for internal bleeding.

The center says it will care for the dog, who did not have a microchip, until he is healed and adopted.

A GoFundMe page for his medical costs has been set up, and it quickly met its goal of $1,000.

The truck is described as an older, faded dark blue full-size pickup with furniture and junk in the back. It was headed west on Northcliffe and turned south on Franconia Avenue.

Anyone with information should call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.