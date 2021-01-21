For dogs, like people, making a good first impression can make a big difference.

BOISE, Idaho — For dogs, like people, making a good first impression can make a big difference.

A group of pups at the Idaho Humane Society are looking and feeling much better after undergoing doggie makeovers.

The shelter says that JB and Rena Alexander from K9 Wash N Go donated a grooming table, along with their time and services, to help adoptable dogs look their very best. The small dogs were washed and groomed, with some losing big piles of tangled fur.

The makeovers worked, the Idaho Humane Society said: As of Sunday, all the dogs were headed to their new homes.

"Supporters like you make a world of difference for our mission," IHS wrote in a Facebook post thanking K9 Wash N Go.