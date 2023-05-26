Florida’s first bar and dog water park opens in St. Pete

Dog owners who want to bring their pups will need to show proof that their dogs have their shots and up-to-date vaccines.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After much anticipation and some delays, Florida's first dog water park celebrated its grand opening Friday.

The highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis is an "upscale" full-liquor bar, located at 2900 Central Avenue in Downtown St. Petersburg.

“Have a drink, watch the dogs play, and enjoy the camaraderie of dog lovers,” Owner Natalie Conner told 10 Tampa back in March.

Conner said plans for this new spot have been underway for a little over two years.

“I wanted to build a place that was safe for the dogs and was enjoyable for the customers,” she explained.

Dog owners who want to bring their pups will need to show proof that their dogs have their shots and up-to-date vaccines. The dogs will also go through a temperament test before being allowed inside.

The reason for those requirements, Conner said, is that "it may be that there’s too much stimulation here and this may not be the right environment for your dog.”

Conner said there will be staff members dedicated to making sure things are staying safe and clean.

“We will have people constantly walking around, cleaning, spraying and disinfecting,” she said.