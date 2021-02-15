South Florida firefighters rescue dog from canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A dog in South Florida had a pretty rough Valentine's Day and had to be rescued by firefighters.
A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew was called Sunday morning to help get a large dog out of a canal.
To help get the dog out, the rescue crews got into the water and put a life jacket on him. Then, they were able to lift him to safety.
- When will the COVID vaccine be available to children?
- Here's how the American Heart Association says you can be heart healthy
- NWS: Waterspout comes ashore as a quick-hitting tornado in Pinellas County
- Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months
- Will people still wear masks after COVID-19?
- 'If Donald Trump's actions weren't impeachable, then nothing is': Sen. Warnock on final Trump vote
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter