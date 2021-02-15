x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

South Florida firefighters rescue dog from canal

Once they got the dog into a lifejacket they were able to pull him to safety.
Credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A dog in South Florida had a pretty rough Valentine's Day and had to be rescued by firefighters.

A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew was called Sunday morning to help get a large dog out of a canal.

To help get the dog out, the rescue crews got into the water and put a life jacket on him. Then, they were able to lift him to safety. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter