SPCA of Brevard is looking for a home where Sir-Mix-A-Lot can enjoy his final days.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Sir Mix-A-Lot is looking for someone to take him home. He was rescued from Louisiana after Hurricane Laura, but the SPCA of Brevard believes he doesn't have much time left because of health issues.

In a Facebook post, the rescue says they're using a "slow kill" method to treat Sir Mix-A-Lot's heartworms. They say the disease progressed too much before they could treat him, so they're looking for a hospice home for the dog.

"It's our hope that we can find Mix a soft place to land for whatever time he has left," the organization writes. "We never want any dog or cat to pass in the shelter, so that's why we're asking for your help. We need to find a hospice foster who is willing to love him and give him a good life for as long as he is able to live comfortably."

Mix is described as "pretty strong and energetic" even though he's sick. SPCA of Brevard says the perfect foster home would be one without any other pets so Mix can be the focus. The rescue will cover all of the dog's medical expenses and help him gently cross the Rainbow Bridge when it's time.

If you think your home is a good place Sir Mix-A-Lot, call the SPCA of Brevard's foster department at 321-567-3615 ext 242.