Florida firefighters rescue family dog from house fire

Firefighters found the dog while responding to a structure fire call in Lake Wales.

LAKE WALES, Fla — A family dog was rescued from a house fire in Lake Wales in South Florida. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared the news on Facebook.

When the firefighters got to the house, to put out the fire, they found the pet dog. They quickly helped to get the small-sized pet out into the fresh air.

Firefighters gave the dog some oxygen, with a pet oxygen mask and water and he was happily reunited with his owner, who was reportedly very happy to have her dog back.

The firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to any other homes.

Disasters like fires can happy to anyone. That's why the ASPCA recommends a few things to prepare yourself, if you have a pet, just in case.

The ASPCA says you should consider things like installing monitored smoke detectors, note where your pet likes to hide or nap and have an emergency plan and practice it with your pet.

They also recommend getting a pet alert sticker to place near your front door. That will signal to first responders to look out for your pets. If you're looking to get a pet alert sticker, you can get one for free by clicking here.

