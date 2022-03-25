Dog stuck in pile of mud saved by officer in Palm Bay

It appeared that the dog was stuck for an extended amount of time and was tired, police say.

PALM BAY, Fla. — Officers from the Palm Bay Police Department rescued a dog that was stuck in a puddle of mud Wednesday.

Police say they received a call about a dog appearing to be stuck in the mud in a canal off Minton Road, according to the department's Facebook post.

Once at the scene, officers confirmed that the dog was in fact stuck and unable to free itself.

K9 Officer Carrol was able to rescue the dog from the cold water. It appeared that the dog was stuck for an extended amount of time and was tired.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Florida Animal Services were called for help after no collar or tags were found.