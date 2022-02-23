'These poor pups': Dogs found abandoned in plastic tote with lid taped shut

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who recognizes the dogs to call 863-491-6747.

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Two tiny pups abandoned in DeSoto County are getting a new lease on life.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says the two dogs were found inside a plastic tote that was left on the side of the road. Deputies add the tote's lid was taped shut in an effort to prevent the pups from escaping.

"They were abandoned and terrified with only their urine soaked blanket for comfort," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office reads.

Deputies are asking for anyone who recognizes the dogs to contact Sgt. Bailey at 863-491-6747. The sheriff's office is also encouraging anyone who has a pet they can no longer care for to contact DeSoto County Animal Control at 863-993-4855.