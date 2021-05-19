More than 30 dogs displaced by volcanic eruptions are headed for the Tampa Bay area

The pups will need to be evaluated before they are placed for adoption.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dogs displaced by volcanic eruptions on the island nation or St. Vincent and the Grenadines are headed to the Tampa Bay area.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be taking in more than 30 pups Thursday evening in an effort to care for them and hopefully find them a loving home.

Once in Florida, the dogs, which have been deemed high-risk, will be unloaded from the plane and evaluated. According to a press release, no local adoptable pets will be displaced by the arriving animals.

Nonprofit Wings of Rescue, the group that organized the placement of the rescued dogs, will also deliver more than 5,000 pounds of dog food and veterinarian supplies to the island.

“We’ve seen the devasting aftermath on local pet populations after hurricanes, earthquakes, blizzards, tornados and other disasters,” said Ric Browde, CEO of Wings of Rescue. “But it’s hard to even imagine the conditions the VSPCA face in parts of St. Vincent, where layers of ash cover everything, water is barely available, people have been evacuated, and where the local pet population was already facing challenges. It’s a real crisis.”

It is not yet clear at what point the dogs will become available for adoption. All adoptable pets at the Humane Society can be found here.