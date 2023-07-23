MAGNOLIA, Texas — Praise is pouring in for the Magnolia Fire Department after several dogs and fish were saved during a massive house fire.
Friday afternoon, Magnolia firefighters were able to rescue four dogs trapped inside of a structure and provide the pups with oxygen using masks from the Conroe Kennel Club.
During the rescue, firefighters noticed a large amount of burned debris covering up what appeared to be a koi pond. In the pictures posted to the department's Facebook page, crews were shown saving the homeowner's fish from the pond and getting them into clean water.
Officials said all the dogs were doing great following the fire.