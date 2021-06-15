In two separate cases, dogs were left in the hellish heat and humidity with no access to water, food or shelter.

HOUSTON — Two different dogs died from heat distress in the Houston area Monday, according to the Houston SPCA.

They say the poor animals were left outside in this hellish heat with no access to water, food or shelter.

The first case happened in southeast Houston where a Shiba Inu was found dead by an SPCA animal cruelty investigator and a Precinct 1 deputy.

The dog was inside a wire kennel in full sun with two empty water bowls and no food.

A heat gun registered the dog’s temperature at 139 degrees.

Monday evening in Baytown, an 8-month-old Husky also died a horrible death.

The dog was tethered to a short chain in the hot sun with no water or food within its reach, the SPCA said.

The heat gun registered its body temperature at 132 degrees.

On Tuesday, another dog collapsed near a gym and was picked up by the SPCA's ambulance and rushed to their facility for treatment. They used ice cubes and rubbed its feet with alcohol to cool it down.

HAPPENING NOW: This dog collapsed near a gym and was brought inside to cool off. Our 24-hour ambulance rescued the animal, and is now receiving treatment at Houston SPCA. #hounews #heatsafety pic.twitter.com/mScHUd7AFG — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) June 15, 2021

A fourth dog that was rescued by the SPCA and Precinct 1 was tangled in several hoses and in heat distress.

“Leaving your pet outside can have devastating consequences as we have seen with these horrific cases,” said Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Chief Veterinarian at the Houston SPCA. “If you plan on leaving your home, please bring your pet inside to ensure their safety or at least make arrangements to make sure they will have adequate food, water and shelter to help regulate their body temperature.”

Precinct 1 Animal Cruelty deputies along with @HoustonSPCA just rescued a Husky mixed breed dog from the 8600 block of Candlegreen Ln. The dog was tangled in several hoses & in heat distress. https://t.co/NmXsbWiiZV #hounews pic.twitter.com/piVIxh6VYy — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 15, 2021

The SPCA also advises to check on the animals often. Water can evaporate when it’s hot outside, and pets can tip over water bowls, leaving them without proper hydration.

You should also know where the pet will be during the heat of the day. As the sun shifts, shade may no longer be adequate.

Cats and dogs can’t sweat like humans so it’s harder for them to cool off. Vets say if your dog is panting heavily or drooling excessively, it could be overheated.

Signs of heat stroke also include glazed eyes, rapid pulse, unsteadiness, staggering, vomiting or a deep red or purple tongue.

Dogs showing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should be moved indoors or to a shady area. Pour cool (not cold) water over their body. Encourage them to drink small amounts of water and/or lick ice cubes. Get them to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

We are waiting to hear if anyone will be charged in these cases.