Dolphin bitten by shark dies on Florida beach

A veterinary team from tried to save her, but her injuries were too extensive.

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — A young dolphin bitten by a shark and stranded on a Florida beach has died, according to the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute.

The nonprofit said its marine mammal stranding team responded to the stranded female dolphin Monday morning in Melbourne Beach.

The team said she had "numerous" shark bites on her when they found her. Unfortunately, due to her injuries and condition, she died.

Hubbs-SeaWorld said the veterinarian team from SeaWorld assisted in the rescue attempt.

"Strandings are not always easy, but we appreciate the immense support from each of you, which allows us to continue our critical work," the research institute wrote on Facebook.

Coming to the aid of dolphins and other marine life is integral to Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute. HSWRI was responsible for helping rescue two of Clearwater Marine Aquarium's most famous dolphins.

In 2005, its marine mammal stranding team responded to an entangled bottlenose dolphin calf in Mosquito Lagoon. That calf later became one of the most famous dolphins in the world — Winter.

She was rescued by the team and later transported to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for life-saving care. She survived her injuries, but her tail flukes were lost due to lack of blood flow.

Winter's story was later immortalized in the "Dolphin Tale" film franchise. She lived and thrived at the aquarium until passing away in November after struggling with gastrointestinal abnormalities. She was 16.

Five years after Winter's rescue, HSWRI came to the rescue of an orphaned dolphin calf. Her mother was found dead in the Indian River Lagoon. The calf, named Hope, would be raised at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and became Winter's companion.