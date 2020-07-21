Dolphins move to new home inside Clearwater Marine Aquarium's expansion

Two of the marine rescue facility's resident dolphins were moved on Tuesday; Winter the dolphin is expected to move at the end of July.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Welcome to your new home, Nicholas and Hemingway!

Two of Clearwater Marine Aqarium's rescued resident dolphins were welcomed to their new home at the Stone Dolphin Complex, part of the rescue center's $80 million expansion that broke ground back in 2016.

Nicholas, who came to CMA in 2002, and Hemingway, who joined CMA in May, were moved Tuesday morning and placed in their new 1.5 million gallon habitat. Nicholas and Hemingway are the first of CMA’s rescued resident dolphins to experience the new habitat.

Winter the Dolphin, the aquarium's most famous resident from the movie Dolphin Tale, is expected to join her friends by the end of July. Two other resident dolphins, Hope and PJ, are also expected to join the habitat at the end of the month.

“This new habitat triples our dolphin pool space allowing us to care for twice as many rescued dolphins, including new species,” said CEO Frank Dame. “The Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex was built specifically for our rescued animals and the unique care they require each day...we’re so excited to share this new space with the dolphins in our care and the guests that come to see and support them.”