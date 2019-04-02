ORLANDO, Fla. — A fire at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary killed 33 animals, fire officials told WKMG.

Neighbors reported the fire around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Baron Road near Avalon Park. Crews put out the fire around 3 a.m.

Officials say he was able to save some of the animals while a neighbor called 911.

In a series of tweets, fire officials said the owner of the animal rescue was asleep in an upstairs bedroom when he was awakened by peacocks squawking.

Officials say dogs, snakes and tortoises died in the fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire continues.

