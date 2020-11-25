Squirrel accidentally gets drunk off fermented pears

The Minnesota woman says she likes feeding the animals in her backyard because it gives her something to watch while she works from home.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Feeding the squirrels in your yard is all fun and games until one gets drunk.

That's what WCCO, the Minneapolis CBS news station, says happened to one woman from Inver Grove Heights.

Katy Morlok posted a video of the squirrel swaying after it ate some old pears she grabbed out of the fridge, WCCO said. Those pears might just have been in there long enough to ferment.

Morlok told Fox 9 feeding the animals in her backyard has become one of her hobbies because she can watch them outside the window while she works from home.

Morlok told Fox 9 she didn't mean to get the squirrel, which she calls Lil Red, tipsy. She even looked up if it was ok for squirrels to eat pears before she handed it like the start of happy hour in her backyard.

She said after the squirrel was acting a little weird, it dawned on her the pears were so old they could have fermented. As soon as that thought crossed her mind she told Fox 9 she went out and grabbed the pears.

Morlok told WCCO she was worried about the squirrel all night because his "altered state" might make it easier for predators to get him.

But, she told Fox 9 he was back to his normal self the following day.

This is not the first time an animal has reportedly gotten drunk on fermented fruits.