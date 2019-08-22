CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater first responders are being hailed as heroes for rescuing several baby ducks from a storm drain.

The ducklings were rescued by Clearwater police and fire rescue Thursday morning from a drain behind the Target at Clearwater Mall.

Crewmembers from Truck 48 and Engine 49 worked together to reunite the little ones with their mom.

"Look at these precious critters we rescued this morning!" a city of Clearwater spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Thanks to the concerned citizen in the one photo who let us know about them!"

