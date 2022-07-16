"The ducks were safely escorted off, given some water, and continued their journey," ADOT posted on its Facebook page.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A family of ducklings is safe and sound after two DPS troopers escorted them across Interstate 10 and Fairway Drive in Avondale early Saturday morning, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) pictures showed.

The roadway camera pictures captured the guiding efforts of the troopers as they controlled traffic around the ducks on the I-10 exit to Fairway Drive. The troopers also made sure to give the ducks some much needed hydration after their "waddle."

"The ducks were safely escorted off, given some water, and continued their journey," a post on ADOT's Facebook page said.

This isn't the first time ducks have needed saving in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there have been numerous rescues done in the name of keeping ducks safe, mostly trying to get them out of storm drains.

Here's a list of some of our favorites:

Arizona Humane Society rescues ducks trapped in (another) storm drain

AHS received a call of the ducklings crying for help after falling into the drain near a large pond in East Mesa.

Arizona Humane Society technician Andy Gallo went to the scene and managed to free the ducklings and return them to their worried mom within an hour.

Phoenix firefighters rescue ducks from storm drain

A distressed mama paced around a parking lot, her babies shrieking out for her while stuck at the bottom of a storm drain.

The situation would have any parent anxious. However, lucky for this mom, her babies were cute, little ducklings and saving them was a top priority for the Phoenix Fire Department.

Glendale firefighters rescue ducklings from (yet another) storm drain

Residents called the Glendale Fire Department concerned about the nine ducklings stuck in a storm drain, firefighters said.

After the firefighters completed the rescue, they made their way to a resident in a nearby neighborhood who had the mama duck.

