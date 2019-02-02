DUNEDIN, Fla. — There’s almost no better way to kick off Super Bowl than with a local Puppy Bowl.

Dog lovers and their furry friends met up Saturday for the grand reopening of Achieva Paw Park in Dunedin.

The day was filled with food, vendors and adoptable dogs from Dunedin Doggie Rescue.

The cause for such a celebration was an expansion to Achieva Paw Park.

