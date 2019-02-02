DUNEDIN, Fla. — There’s almost no better way to kick off Super Bowl than with a local Puppy Bowl.

Dog lovers and their furry friends met up Saturday for the grand reopening of Achieva Paw Park in Dunedin.

2-2-19
10News

The day was filled with food, vendors and adoptable dogs from Dunedin Doggie Rescue.

The cause for such a celebration was an expansion to Achieva Paw Park.

