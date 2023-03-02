Female eagle visits nest while M15 continues to fend off intruders

The beloved Southwest Florida eagle, Harriet, still hasn't returned to the nest after disappearing toward the beginning of February.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Weeks after Southwest Florida eagle mother Harriet went missing, there seems to be a new female eagle visiting the nest where M15 is protecting his babies.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's Facebook shared a post explaining M15 allowed a visiting eagle to stay in the nest tree in close proximity to the eaglets, which is a big deal.

And it wasn't a one-time thing – the visiting female eagle returned another night.

There has been no other news on where Harriet is and if she plans to make a comeback.

Since M15 has been on his own providing for E21 and E22, there have been a couple of intruders that were fought off.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the cam picked up an intruder that landed on the nest with the two eaglets and M15 inside. The papa bird was fierce and quick at letting the other bird it was time to go – lunging at the stranger and forcing them out.

On Friday, Feb. 17, another intruder landed on the nest while M15 went to grab a drink of water. The stranger kicked E22 before papa eagle came back.

The intruder left quickly after.

M15 has been stepping up to the plate with taking care of the eaglets.

"Egg 1" was laid on Nov. 29 and "Egg 2" on Dec. 2. Harriet and M15 took turns patiently incubating the eggs until both eaglets hatched.

The pair successfully raised two eaglets last year garnering a lot of attention from the public, who loves to see the live cams of the tiny birds growing and thriving.

"Emotions are high and the outcome of our beloved eagle family is uncertain," a previous post read. "Please be assured we all want the best for this eagle family; but we need to remember the final outcome as to what will be done rests with the proper authorities."