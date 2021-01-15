Rescued bald eagle released back into the wild in Pasco County

Children, firefighters, volunteers and employees at a theme park all helped make the release possible.

HUDSON, Fla. — A bald eagle that was rescued by two children in Hudson was released back into the wild on Friday.

Earlier this month, the kids dropped it off at Pasco County Fire Rescue Station 21. At the time, the bird was underweight, dehydrated, and its beak was wrapped up in fishing line.

The line was preventing it from eating or flying. So, firefighters called Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa. A volunteer showed up and brought the eagle to the sanctuary for treatment.

Owl's Nest was able to remove the hook. Once the eagle was stable, it was taken to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for continued care.

There, the eagle made a full recovery. And, the bird was cleared to be released back near the fire station.

Owl's Nest is run entirely by volunteers and rehabs an eagle at least every week. Click here to learn more or to make a donation.

