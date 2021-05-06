ZooTampa welcomes critically endangered Eastern bongo calf

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa recently welcomed the newest member to a critically endangered subspecies of antelope.
An Eastern bongo female named Blitzen gave birth to a female calf early in the morning last Saturday, May 1. The newest bongo weighs more than 35 pounds and is around two feet tall, the zoo says. Once older, the zoo says the calf will be introduced to her father, Kito.
Bongos are known for their unique orange and striped coats, long ears and spiraling horns that can grow as high as three feet. They can weigh anywhere between 525 and 880 pounds.
A decline of their forested habitat and more than a century of hunting has left the bongo population critically endangered.
What other people are reading right now:
- League of Women Voters, Black Vaters Matter sues all 67 counties over new election restrictions
- Buying a home in a seller's market? We have tips.
- Gov. Ron DeSantis signs voting restrictions bill into law
- When you should workout after getting COVID-19
- Critics unsure if Facebook's oversight board is a watchdog or distraction
- FHP: Driver charged with DUI after trooper, others injured in I-275 crash
- Gov. Ron DeSantis officially announces $1,000 bonuses for first responders
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter