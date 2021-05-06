x
ZooTampa welcomes critically endangered Eastern bongo calf

Just in time for mother's day, the zoo welcomed a new member to the endangered species.
TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa recently welcomed the newest member to a critically endangered subspecies of antelope. 

An Eastern bongo female named Blitzen gave birth to a female calf early in the morning last Saturday, May 1. The newest bongo weighs more than 35 pounds and is around two feet tall, the zoo says. Once older, the zoo says the calf will be introduced to her father, Kito. 

Bongos are known for their unique orange and striped coats, long ears and spiraling horns that can grow as high as three feet. They can weigh anywhere between 525 and 880 pounds. 

A decline of their forested habitat and more than a century of hunting has left the bongo population critically endangered.

