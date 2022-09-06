x
Animals

Large Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake found near home in Lee County

Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office came face to face with a scaly friend Thursday, Sept. 1, near a home.

Deputies received a call about the large Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake that was hanging out near a home. Luckily, Deputy Jim VanPelt, who is also licensed through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a large constructor contractor, used his training and experience.

He was able to wrangle the large rattler using proper equipment.

"The rattler was safely relocated to a desolate area, diffusing the slithery situation," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post.

Anyone who encounters a venomous animal is asked to not approach it but instead call a licensed professional for removal.

"While Deputy VanPelt was able to do this without harming the animal, not all deputies are experienced certified serpent specialists," the agency wrote.

