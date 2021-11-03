Endangered sea turtles receive care at the Florida Aquarium

Care for the rescued turtles includes bloodwork, x-rays, antibiotics, swim tests, and feeding.

TAMPA, Fla. — When temperatures drop, wildlife is left unprepared to handle cold conditions. That's what happened to a number of sea turtles that were stranded ashore after being cold-stunned.

Now, the Florida Aquarium is stepping in to help.

The aquarium is caring for six new endangered green sea turtles that were rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on the east coast of the state. They are joining a group of three endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles at a rehabilitation center in Apollo Beach.

Veterinarians say the turtles were cold-stunned, which can happen when cold-blooded animals are exposed to unusually cold water for an extended period of time. This can lead to a lowered heart rate, decreased circulation, and if not cared for, death.

“They become debilitated,” Dr. Lindsey Waxman, Senior Veterinarian for The Florida Aquarium said. "And often develop secondary medical conditions like skin infections, pneumonia and other bacterial infections.”

These six turtles are all in critical condition with a variety of medical issues. A seventh turtle that was rescued along with them has already died from complications of its condition.

Care for the rescued turtles includes bloodwork, x-rays, antibiotics, swim tests, and feeding.

“It’s a labor of love for us here at the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center,” Ashley Riese said. “We will take whatever measures necessary to rehabilitate these animals to see them released."

The aquarium's ultimate plan for the turtles is to release them back into the open ocean once they are healed.

You can learn more about how to protect this endangered species at the Florida Aquarium's website.