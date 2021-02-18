Ethan the dog was found malnourished and vets said his chances of surviving were small.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After taking major steps forward, the Kentucky Humane Society has announced that everyone's favorite dog is facing a setback.

Ethan, the dog once left for dead outside KHS, is fighting infection.

While he spends his nights with one of the volunteers, Ethan returns the shelter every day to have blood work done. KHS said Ethan's blood cell count was higher than they would like Wednesday.

"...we believe he may be fighting an infection. He's also had some diarrhea so we've started him on medicine for both conditions in addition to his daily vitamins," KHS posted on Facebook.

The update comes just one day after Ethan spent his first full day at home with their volunteer, Jeff, playing in the snow and interacting with other dogs.

Since he was discovered in January, the roughly three-year-old has gone from malnourished with little chance of survival to a fun-loving dog building strength and weight.

"This dog has just surpassed all expectations," staff veterinarian Emily Bewley said in early February. "You know I thought he'd be months and months in rehab and he just got up and walked."

KHS said they will be keeping a close eye on Ethan to make sure he continues to progress.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.