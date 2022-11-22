Tom 'Miss Kitty' the cat is back at the Chandler store location after reportedly being diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat.

The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,' was taken to a local ER recently after her fans realized she was getting sick.

Members of the cat's Facebook fan page said that the cat was thankfully able to get medical care thanks to person who wished to stay anonymous.

"We are BEYOND thankful and grateful for the fast thinking and the incredible generosity from an anonymous person who took Tom 'Miss Kitty' to the vet and got her taken care of very quickly and we are glad to hear she is doing better," said Charli Shabazz, admin of the Facebook page.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A cat has been living at a Chandler Home Depot for years providing cuteness and keeping critters away

The cat has been a fixture of the Home Depot off of 54th Street for the past six or seven years after she showed up one day while the store was dealing with a mouse.

“One day she showed up and within a matter of weeks, the problem was solved,” Michael Borgogena said. “The manager at the time wasn't a big fan of cats, but he liked her because she took care of the infestation in the store. She's just been around ever since.”

We ❤ Arizona