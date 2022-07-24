ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion Sunday after helping fight a fire on North Florissant Avenue.
The first floor of a vacant two-story building reportedly caught fire, and the fire spread to a warehouse next door. A small dog was rescued from one of the buildings, a video from the St. Louis Fire Department showed.
Fire department tweets said the fire had been knocked down and the buildings were being ventilated shortly after noon Sunday, about an hour after the fire was first reported.
Capt. Garon Mosby tells 5 On Your Side the firefighter is being admitted to the hospital for additional observation.
