Palm Harbor firefighters rescue pair of baby birds

The birds are being treated at a wildlife rescue facility.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A trio of firefighters recently rescued not one – but two – birds from an emergency boat.

A crew with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue was doing routine checks of Fire Boat 68 when they found the baby birds in distress. One of the birds was caught in the lift motor area, while the other was discovered on a piling in the water.

Lt. Arntz, Firefighter-Paramedic Bacon and Driver-Engineer Hammes saved the baby birds and called the Suncoast Animal League, which referred the situation to wildlife rescue Birds in Helping Hands. That organization met the firefighters at Home Port Marina and brought the birds back to a special care facility.