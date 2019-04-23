HASTINGS, Fla — A group of Florida firefighters performed a rather unique rescue on Tuesday.

Someone living in St. Johns County returned from work to find her Rottweiler named Fifi stuck in a cinder block. First responders believe the 6-month-old puppy was sniffing around when she managed to wedge her head inside one of the holes in the block.

Fifi's owner tried to free her, but it didn't work. Out of options, the owner called 911. Deputies showed up and tried using soap and water to save Fifi. But, the puppy's head didn't budge.

Then, firefighters showed up with the Jaws of Life and were able to crack the block open to free Fifi. The dog was not hurt.

