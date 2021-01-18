FIRST DOG | President-elect Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, Major, will be first shelter dog to live in White House

Animal advocates, like the president of the Toledo Humane Society Stephen Heaven, think Major could help raise awareness for other shelter animals.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — History is being made in Washington this week, but not just in the ways you've heard about.

Moving in alongside President-Elect Joe and First Lady Jill Biden will be the first shelter dog to live in the White House.

Major, the Biden’s 2-year-old German Shepherd, is being seen as an ambassador for shelter pets around the country.

German shepherds are already one of the most popular breeds in America, and thanks to Major and President-elect Biden - their popularity is likely to increase.

"I think they're phenomenal, they're very loyal,” said Toledo Humane Society President Stephen Heaven. “Much of the time they're pretty laid back. They do make good guard dogs as well.”

The Biden’s adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

A fact that Stephen Heaven is happy to hear.

"I was pleased on two accounts really. A, that it was a shelter dog, and B, that it was a German Shepard,” said Heaven.

With such a high-profile gig, some animal advocates think Major could help raise awareness of other shelter animals – becoming a sort of doggie ambassador.

"It would be nice to see if he did become an ambassador for shelter dogs,” said Heaven.

Historians say pets don’t just provide companionship to the presidents and their families, but also humanize and soften their political image. And the Bidens are doubling down on that perception. They already have another German Shepherd who will be moving into the White House as well - Champ.

But as a shelter dog, Major’s popularity may also play a unique role in shaping people's perceptions of rescue animals.

“They're in a more positive light than they were many years ago. People have realized you can get as much fun and pleasure from a shelter dog as you can from a pure-breed dog,” said Heaven.

Although Major is the first shelter dog to make the White House his personal dog house, he’s not the first ‘rescue’”.

President Lyndon Johnson’s mixed-breed dog, Yuki, was found at a gas station before making his way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.