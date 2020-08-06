x
animals

Police, firefighters rescue baby ducks from sewer drain

The lucky ducklings got a lift out of the drain Sunday afternoon.
Credit: Pinellas Park Police Department

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Some baby ducks found themselves in quite the predicament Sunday when they fell into a sewer drain. Luckily, they got a lift out from local first responders. 

The Pinellas Park Police Department and Fire Rescue, along with a young boy, helped rescued five ducklings. 

The team removed the grate and worked together as an officer leaned down into the drain and a firefighter used a net to grab the babies. All were placed into a tub and brought to safety.

"The baby ducks are now safe thanks to a team effort," the department wrote on Facebook.

