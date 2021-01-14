Five manatees rescued from Brevard County nature preserve

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says four of the five manatees were released.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers say they were recently able to rescue five manatees that were trapped inside a Brevard County conservation area.

FWC says six of the aquatic mammals likely entered the Pine Island Conservation area through a low dam during a "high-water event."

Unfortunately, one of the manatees could not be saved.

However, four of the five that were rescued were healthy enough to be released. The fifth manatee is currently rehabilitating at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.