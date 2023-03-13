Want to see a gator? How you can safely spot one

Hillsborough County's Lettuce Lake Park can be the perfect place to safely spot a gator in the wild.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's one of Florida's most fascinating creatures, the alligator. We hear about people spotting them all the time, but many of us have never seen one in the wild.

Lettuce Lake Park in Hillsborough County is a good place to start since it's known for its gators. It also features a 3,500-foot raised boardwalk with an observation tower where you can watch nature in action.

It was a bright, crisp, cool morning at Hillsborough County's Lettuce Lake Park when I went to find an alligator.

"They're neat. It's a main attraction for this park," park supervisor Glen Murley said. "For a lot of people, this is a checklist moment for them. They just want to make sure they find one."

On cooler days, Murley says the key is waiting for the sun. "Once the sun becomes warmer than the water, they'll climb out of the water in the sun and warm themselves up that way."

Murley says to keep an eye out for logs in shallow water. Gators like to hang out there to get warm. "This is probably the best place to find a gator, unfortunately, there's nothing here."

Also, he says to watch the top of the water. "You look out here and the water is glass still like it is now. Maybe we'll get lucky and we'll see one moving through. You'll see his nostrils sticking up and his eyes."

We weren't having much luck on this particular morning, until about 30 minutes into our walk and we finally spotted an alligator.

But even if we hadn't, all of that searching showed us many other beautiful sights.