Florida Aquarium animals get Halloween surprise

TAMPA, Fla — Halloween came early for some animals at The Florida Aquarium who had the chance to enjoy some pumpkin treats Wednesday.

Penguins, alligators, snakes and a sea turtle were among the lucky ones who got to indulge in the treats as part of the aquarium's Animal Enrichment Program.

Some floated around in a pumpkin pool, while others snapped their jaws tight around the gourds.

And the animals are not the only ones who can have some fun this spooky season. Guests can also celebrate a socially distant Halloween at the aquarium's annual "Guppyween" on Oct. 31. Children between 3-11 will be given free admission if in costume, according to a release.

