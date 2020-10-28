x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Florida Aquarium animals get Halloween surprise

Some of the aquarium's residents got to indulge in some pumpkin treats.
Credit: The Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla — Halloween came early for some animals at The Florida Aquarium who had the chance to enjoy some pumpkin treats Wednesday.

Penguins, alligators, snakes and a sea turtle were among the lucky ones who got to indulge in the treats as part of the aquarium's Animal Enrichment Program.

Some floated around in a pumpkin pool, while others snapped their jaws tight around the gourds. 

And the animals are not the only ones who can have some fun this spooky season. Guests can also celebrate a socially distant Halloween at the aquarium's annual "Guppyween" on Oct. 31. Children between 3-11 will be given free admission if in costume, according to a release.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter