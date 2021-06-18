The Florida Aquarium releases 5 endangered sea turtles back into the wild

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Kemp's Ridley and three green sea turtles gave their caretakers something to cheer about after being released back into the ocean Friday.
The pair of Kemp's were first rescued in November 2020 by a non-profit after experiencing cold-stunning off the coast of New England.
The event caused the sea creatures to be exposed to unusually cold water and/or air temperature for an extended period of time, according to The Florida Aquarium.
"The two Kemp's received extended care for persistent symptoms of pneumonia before being released into the open ocean of the Atlantic," the non-profit wrote.
As for the three green sea turtles, they were rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) off of Florida's east coast. According to a press release, the reptiles were experiencing similar conditions to cold-stunning when they arrived.
The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program treated two of the green sea turtles for pneumonia, while the third was found cold stunned and weakened a few weeks later.
The public is reminded that all turtles admitted to the conservation program are treated with "gold standard parameters for exceptional care" from The Florida Aquarium's team.
- Juneteenth officially a federal holiday as Biden signs bill into law
- Potential Tropical Cyclone Three expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette Friday
- Lightning take 2-1 series lead over Islanders with Game 3 win
- One-legged athlete has dreams to compete at CrossFit Games
- How to celebrate Juneteenth around Tampa Bay
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter