The Florida Aquarium releases 5 endangered sea turtles back into the wild

The Florida Aquarium's Sea Turtle Conservation Program helped the reptiles get back on their flippers again.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Kemp's Ridley and three green sea turtles gave their caretakers something to cheer about after being released back into the ocean Friday.

The pair of Kemp's were first rescued in November 2020 by a non-profit after experiencing cold-stunning off the coast of New England.

The event caused the sea creatures to be exposed to unusually cold water and/or air temperature for an extended period of time, according to The Florida Aquarium.

"The two Kemp's received extended care for persistent symptoms of pneumonia before being released into the open ocean of the Atlantic," the non-profit wrote.

What better way to celebrate #WorldSeaTurtleDay than to say farewell to 5 rehabbed turtles. Tomorrow we will release these turtles after months of care into the open ocean.

As for the three green sea turtles, they were rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) off of Florida's east coast. According to a press release, the reptiles were experiencing similar conditions to cold-stunning when they arrived.

The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program treated two of the green sea turtles for pneumonia, while the third was found cold stunned and weakened a few weeks later.

The public is reminded that all turtles admitted to the conservation program are treated with "gold standard parameters for exceptional care" from The Florida Aquarium's team.