The Florida Aquarium releases three rehabilitated sea turtles

TAMPA, Fla — So long Hawk, Piper and Luna!

The three sea turtles were releases by the Florida Aquarium Friday on the Palm Coast.

The aquarium says the turtles ended up in its care after they were found stranded in March off the east coast of Florida following a cold-stun event. After five months of rehabilitation, the trio was returned to the Atlantic Ocean.

Hawk, Piper and Luna were three of two dozen sea turtles who were admitted to the aquarium's rehabilitation center.