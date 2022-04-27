'Our hearts are shattered': Rescue dog that suffered abuse dies

Petal's family said the cute poodle "crossed the rainbow bridge."

ORLANDO, Fla. — A dog rescued last year after she was found with her mouth taped shut and her legs taped together has died.

Almost a year after being rescued and stealing the heart of many in the Sunshine State, Petal's family said she "crossed the rainbow bridge."

“Sadly, our dear Petal crossed the rainbow bridge. We were by her side and the last words she heard were, ‘We love you, you’re not alone and you can go’ and then she did," the family said in a statement on Poodle and Pooch Rescue's Facebook. "Our hearts are shattered but we are finding comfort in knowing that she’s at peace and is not suffering."

Petal was found on July 17 and was "extremely weak, dehydrated, emaciated, and...suffered neglect for some time," Poodle and Pooch Rescue explained. And, her mouth had been taped shut and her legs taped together.

The nonprofit rescue says a volunteer rushed Petal to a local animal hospital in Orlando for emergency care. Petal was anemic and had cataracts in both of her eyes which were infected.

At first, Petal couldn't even stand on her own, according to the rescue. She had her on a regimented food schedule because of how starved she was.

Slowly, however, Petal began to improve under the vet hospital's care.

“After a life of trauma, abuse and neglect, she made her way into our lives and changed us forever," the family wrote. "She was sassy, smart, resilient, determined and full of life. But her tired, little body became too weak to fight the battles she was being faced with. Petal was not just special to us, but to so many. Her story of perseverance and grit captured countless hearts.

“All along we knew that not only did she belong to us, but to the hearts of everyone who supported her along the way. She crossed the bridge covered in the blankets that were made for her and surrounded by the energy of everyone who was cheering her on. We love you Petal, always and forever, and miss you terribly.”

Leaders at Poodle and Pooch Rescue also wrote how they "could not imagine a better life for Petal than the one [the family] were able to provide."

"Although we are heartbroken about Petal’s passing, we are comforted knowing her final months were spent with her two incredible dads, Brad and Derick, and her kind, welcoming fur-siblings Cash and Annie," the nonprofit rescue wrote on Facebook.