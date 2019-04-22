MIAMI — Miami Fire Rescue workers were in for a shock when what they thought was an unconscious person on the ground turned out to be a massive alligator.
While the fire rescue crew was heading back to their station they came across the 10 to 12-foot-long reptile, WFOR-Miami reported.
Florida Fish and Wildlife said the gator was trapped and put down for safety reasons.
