Florida firefighters rescue horse from swimming pool

It's not clear how the horse took the plunge in the first place.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Apparently, even our equine friends are looking for a way to cool off in the Florida heat.

The Lake County Fire Rescue was called in Wednesday after a horse took an unexpected plunge into its owner's Central Florida pool.

It's not clear how the horse got in the water in the first place, but Lake County firefighters, along with some manpower from Sumter County's Animal Response Team, were able to successfully bring the animal to safety.

Photos show firefighters using straps to pull the horse out of the pool.